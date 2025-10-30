Who was Rohit Arya? Man who took 15-20 children hostage at Mumbai studio shot dead

The man, who allegedly took 15 to 20 children hostage at Mumbai's Powai-based studio, has been shot dead in retaliatory firing by police. The man, identified as Rohit Arya, took around 15-20 children hostage at RA Studio in Mumbai's Powai area. However, the police managed to rescue all the children

The man, who allegedly took 15 to 20 children hostage at Mumbai's Powai-based studio, has been shot dead in retaliatory firing by police. The man, identified as Rohit Arya, took around 15-20 children hostage at RA Studio in Mumbai's Powai area. However, the police managed to rescue all the children safely and took the suspect into custody.

Who was Rohit Arya?

According to media reports, Arya worked as an employee at the studio. For the past four to five days, he had been conducting auditions at the studio premises. On Thursday morning, i.e., October 30, nearly 100 children arrived for auditions. He allowed nearly 80 kids to leave, taking 15-20 hostage. Meanwhile, several kids were seen peeking outside through the glass window of the first floor of the studio.

Accused urged authorities 'not to trigger him'

In a video message posted by the accused, who identified himself as Rohit Arya, he said he had “made a plan” and taken the children hostage to have conversations with certain people. Paraphrasing his remarks, he said he did not have huge financial demands. He claimed his demands were “moral” and “ethical.” He said he wanted to ask questions and receive answers.

The accused added that he did not see himself as a terrorist. Urging authorities "not to trigger him", he also warned that any aggressive move could provoke him. Meanwhile, the police said that the man appeared to be mentally unstable and was immediately taken into custody after all the children were rescued.

"All the children are safe and handed to their guardians. Other details will be shared after due verification," said Senior Inspector Jeevan Sonawane of Powai Police, adding Arya had demanded to speak with former Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar. According to him, he had some grievances with the department that he wanted to speak about.