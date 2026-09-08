Who was Rakesh Mehta? Former Delhi chief Secretary found dead at Noida home, suicide note found

According to the purported suicide note, Mehta cited “mental and health issues” as the reason for taking the extreme step.

Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Noida. According to officials, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his flat in Sector 82. A purported suicide note was also found at the scene, according to police.

Ex-Delhi Chief Secretary dies by suicide

Police officials said the incident took place on September 6, 2026, and the police received the information through Dial-112. Following this, a team from the Phase-2 police station reached the residential complex Kendriya Vihar-2 Society in Sector 82 soon after. Mehta’s flat was locked from inside, after which the police broke it open to enter the premises. His body was subsequently recovered from inside the residence.

According to the purported suicide note, Mehta cited “mental and health issues” as the reason for taking the extreme step. At the time of the incident, Mehta’s wife, Sumanti Mehta, was in Dehradun visiting their son. She became anxious after her husband repeatedly failed to respond to her calls.

Meanwhile, a forensic team examined the flat and collected evidence as part of the initial investigation. The circumstances surrounding his death are being examined by the police. Mehta’s body was handed over to his family following the completion of the post-mortem examination, and he was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Monday.

Who was Rakesh Mehta?

Rakesh Mehta was a 1975-batch IAS officer who served in the national capital in various capacities, including being the top bureaucrat during the 2010 Commonwealth Games. With a career spanning over three decades, he played a central role in implementing the landmark privatisation of Delhi's power distribution, MCD reforms, property tax assessment restructuring, phasing out Blueline buses, and the introduction of low-floor public buses.

In 2007, Mehta took charge as the city's top bureaucrat and served for over three years until his retirement in November 2010, working closely under former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. In the 2010 Commonwealth Games, he was the chief administrative head overseeing the execution and organisation in Delhi. He previously served as the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). He was widely regarded as a visionary bureaucrat who laid the structural foundation for modern Delhi. His career spanned more than three decades in the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, during which he held several powerhouse portfolios simultaneously.