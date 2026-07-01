Who was Rakesh Chauhan? Indian sailor's family alleges body missing vital organs, demands probe

The family of Rakesh Chauhan, a 33-year-old Indian sailor who died in Venezuela while on duty in May, claimed that the autopsy of the sailor done in India showed many of his internal organs missing. They have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Rakesh Chauhan was an Indian sailor who died on duty in Venezuela in May 2026

The family of a 33-year-old Indian sailor who died in Venezuela while on duty in May has made a shocking claim. The family claimed that the second post-mortem of the sailor done in India showed many of his internal organs missing. The Indian seafarer's body reached in India a month later.

According to the family, the body of Rakesh Chauhan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, was missing vital organs like the brain, liver and heart. The family has demanded a thorough investigation into how he died and the process of his transportation.

After the alarming revelation, the Federation of Seafarers' Unions of India (FSUI) became active and questioned the transfer of the body without release of the autopsy report or update from Venezuelan authorities. The sailors' body has also asked for a thorough investigation into the matter by the Indian Embassy and sought answers from the Venezuelan authorities.