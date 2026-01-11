FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who was Rachna Yadav? 44-year-old woman shot dead outside home in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, was key witness in husband's murder case

In a shocking case from India's national capital, Delhi, a woman was shot dead in Shalimar Bagh on Saturday, with police suspecting the killing to be related to the murder of her husband in 2023.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 01:09 PM IST

Who was Rachna Yadav? 44-year-old woman shot dead outside home in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, was key witness in husband's murder case
In a shocking case from India's national capital, Delhi, a woman was shot dead in Shalimar Bagh on Saturday, with police suspecting the killing to be related to the murder of her husband in 2023. Police suspects that Rachna Yadav's murder was executed to as she was the prime witness in the murder case. Vijendra Yadav's murder case is currently under trial, and Rachna's testimony was crucial for the prosecution. 

Here's what happened

At around 10.59 pm, police received a PCR call reporting that a woman had been shot dead. Woman, identified as Rachna Yadav was found lying on the road with blood and an empty cartridge was also recovered from the incident site.

During investigation, Police found that  Rachna went out to meet a neighbour. On her way back, two assailants intercepted her, indicating that they must be aware of her movements. One of them allegedly stopped her and asked her name. When she identified herself, the attacker pulled out a firearm and shot her in the head. Both of the men fled away from the scene.

Who was Rachna Yadav?

Rachna Yadav, a 44-year-old woman, was a resident of Shalimar Bagh and the resident welfare association (RWA) president of her locality. She was originally from Bhalswa village in north-west Delhi. Her husband, Vijendra Yadav was also shot dead in 2023. Rachna is survived by two daughters, one of whom is married, while the younger daughter lived with her.

Police investigation is ongoing

The Police is now investigating the case, suspecting its link to Vijendra Yadav's murder. “In the 2023 case, Vijendra Yadav was allegedly murdered due to previous enmity. Bharat Yadav and five others were named as accused. While five of the accused were arrested and are facing trial, the main accused, Bharat Yadav, is still absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender,” a senior police officer said.

Police will also scanning the CCTV footage, that has surfaced in the Rachna Yadav murder case, clearly capturing the accused who allegedly shot her.  Additional Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said that, Prime Facie, it appears that the present case is linked to the earlier murder, he said. "We are re-examining all aspects of the 2023 case and the role of the proclaimed offender (Bharat)." Multiple teams have been formed to trace the shooters.

Kanika Yadav, elder daughter of Rachna has accused Bharat for plotting the murder as she was the main witness. She said, "They were afraid that they would be convicted on the basis of her statement. That is why my mother was killed. My father was murdered in 2023, and the case is still pending before the court."

