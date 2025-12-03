Who was Prince Patel? 18-year-old 'PKR Blogger' dies while riding bike at 140 kmph in Gujarat

19-Minute Viral Video: What’s the controversy all about and why you should refrain from sharing it
INDIA
A tragic accident occurred in Surat, Gujarat, where 18-year-old vlogger Prince Patel, known online as 'PKR Blogger', lost his life while riding his KTM Duke motorcycle. The incident happened on the Great Liner Bridge, a multi-level flyover, where Prince was allegedly speeding at 140 km/h. He lost control, fell off the bike, and was decapitated in the accident.
