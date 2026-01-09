Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter dies in tragic road accident in Indore, was preparing for UPSC; police says, 'highly intoxicated..'

In a tragic incident from Madhya Pradesh MLA and former home minister Bala Bachchan's daughter Prerna Bachchan died in a road accident on Friday morning at Indore's Ralamandal area on the Tejaji Nagar bypass at around 5 am

In a tragic incident from Madhya Pradesh MLA and former home minister Bala Bachchan's daughter Prerna Bachchan died in a road accident on Friday morning at Indore's Ralamandal area on the Tejaji Nagar bypass at around 5 am. Along with Prerna, son of state Congress spokesperson Anand Kasliwal, Prakhar Kasliwal also died in the car crash.

Who were Prerna Bachchan and Prakhar Kasliwal?

Four people, aged between 24-25, were travelling in a car, while returning from a birthday celebration of Kasliwal and were 'highly intoxicated' as police said.

Prerna Bachchan was a resident of Scheme Number 74 and was preparing for the UPSC exams after completing her graduation. Prakhar Kasliwal hailed from the Tilak Nagar area.

Another man who lost his life was Mansindhu was from the Bhanwarkuan area, and his family runs a transport business. Anushka Rathi, who was injured in the accident, is a resident of the Royal Amar Green area.

What happened?

Prerna Bachchan and two men identified as Man Sandhu and Prakhar Kasliwal, died on the spot in the crash, while Another woman, identified as Anishka Rathi, who was also travelling in the car, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital. The car was moving at a high speed and the driver lost control over the vehicle, leading to collision with the truck, as per reports.