Who was Prathima KS, Karnataka officer mysteriously murdered after multiple raids? Sequence of events

Prathima KS was an officer of in Karnataka but was found murdered at her home in Bengaluru after successfully conducting multiple raids across the city.

The Karnataka government has launched a high-level probe in the murder of a state government officer inside her home, with the sequence of events and the nature of her killing raising multiple questions regarding a deep conspiracy against her.

45-year-old Karnataka government officer Prathima KS was found murdered inside her home in Bengaluru, with her colleagues left shocked that one of the bravest officers in the team suffered such a brutal fate.

Prathima KS worked in the Mines and Geology Department of Karnataka and was stabbed to death inside her home in Bengaluru’s Subramanyapora. The officer was alone at home and her husband and son had gone to Shivamogga, which is 300 km from their home.

Who was Karnataka officer Prathima KS?

Prathima KS was a mid-senior level officer in the Mines and Geology Department of the Karnataka government. She had been described as a “very dynamic lady” due to her panache and commitment to her work and had earned a good name as a government officer.

Prathima specialized in working in rural areas. She had done her MSc from a college in Shivamogga and had been working in Bengaluru's Ramnagara for over a year. Her colleagues also pointed out that just before her demise, she had conducted several successful raids.

Prathima KS murder case: Details, sequence of events

Prathima’s driver had dropped her home from work in the evening. The officer was alone at home as her husband and son were in Shivamogga. According to the police, armed assailants broke into her home and attacked her around 8:30 pm.

The geologist was pinned to the floor as the assailants slit her throat and stabbed her to death. No items were reported missing from the house, ruling out looting and robbery. Further, her husband has ruled out the possibility of any personal dispute.

The police is currently probing her past raids, especially a high-profile case where the officer had conducted a raid at an illegal quarry mining site, reporting a loss of Rs 25 lakh after which an FIR was filed against a BJP MLA and three others.

