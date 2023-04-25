Who was Prakash Singh Badal, former Punjab CM, Akali Dal patron?

Prakash Singh Badal passes away | Photo: PTI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Prakash Singh Badal passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday (April 26) evening. The former Chief Minister of Punjab was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Mohali on April 21 after suffering difficulties in breathing.

Prakash Singh Badal was an Indian politician who served as the Chief Minister of Punjab between 1970 to 1719, 1977 to 1980, 1997 to 2002, and from 2007 to 2017. Prakash Badal was born on December 8, 1927, in Anu Khurana, near Malout to a Jat Sikh family. He did his graduation from the Forman Christian College in Lahore.

Badal served as the Punjab Chief Minister for four terms. He became the youngest Chief Minister of an Indian state in 1970. He was a union minister in Prime Minister Morarji Desai's government in 1977, serving as Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation. He is a recipient of the Padma Vibhusan award from President of India Pranab Mukherjee on March 30, 2015.