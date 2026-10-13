Who was Parvinder Singh Jhota? Punjab anti-drug activist shot dead during Facebook Live, know what exactly happened

Four of his associates were also hit by bullets during the incident. In total, five injured persons, including Jhota, were taken to the civil hospital. Doctors said Jhota had suffered three gunshot wounds - two in his abdomen and one in his thigh.

Punjab activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was known for his campaign against drugs, was shot dead on Tuesday morning, October 13, at a medical store in Mansa. He had gone there to confront the owner over alleged drug sales and was streaming the incident live on Facebook when the argument escalated into firing. He was rushed to Mansa Civil Hospital but could not survive.

Four of his associates were also hit by bullets during the incident. In total, five injured persons, including Jhota, were taken to the civil hospital. Doctors said Jhota had suffered three gunshot wounds - two in his abdomen and one in his thigh.

Who was Parvinder Singh Jhota?

Parvinder Singh Jhota was a familiar face in Mansa for taking on chemist shops that he alleged were illegally selling addictive drugs. He would often confront shop owners on camera and upload the videos on social media.

He had been particularly vocal against the sale of 'chitta', a street name for heroin, and restricted capsules that he claimed were being sold illegally and were ruining the youth.

Jhota's activism had led to several confrontations in the past. He and his associates would often confront suspected drug sellers, and his campaign had prompted some village panchayats to pass resolutions against drug abuse.

What exactly happened?

A video of around five minutes and 48 seconds was streamed on Jhota's Facebook page, capturing the heated exchange and the sound of gunfire. In it, Jhota is seen questioning the medical store owner about alleged drug sales, accompanied by an elderly man who he claimed had bought drugs from the shop.

The footage shows a heated argument between Jhota and the shop owner, identified as Ashwani Kumar. The shop owner is seen holding a pistol before the firing.

During the argument, Jhota is heard demanding CCTV footage and asking his associates to call the police and gather more people.

Police are still probing what exactly led to the firing. The shop owner has been accused of shooting Jhota, and as per reports on Tuesday, Kumar was on the run and being searched for.

Jhota had sought CBI inquiry into open sale of drugs in Mansa

Days before his death, Jhota had posted a video urging the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the alleged illegal drug trade in Mansa. He called for a probe into claims that drugs were being sold openly, including through medical stores.

He had repeatedly alleged that addictive substances were reaching youngsters and had sought stricter action to curb the menace. His killing during a Facebook Live confrontation has brought back attention to the risks for those who openly challenge alleged drug sales.

Investigation underway

Police have launched a manhunt for the medical store owner accused of shooting Jhota. The probe is expected to reconstruct the sequence of events, the circumstances that led to the confrontation, and the role of those involved.

The incident has reignited concerns over alleged sale of drugs via medical stores in the area — an issue Jhota had been flagging for a long time. However, the allegations related to the shooting and the suspected drug trade will need to be established through investigation.

Jhota's killing marks a significant moment in Mansa's ongoing debate around drug abuse and alleged easy access to addictive substances. The livestream recorded the confrontation, but the full facts of the killing and the allegations against the accused are matters for investigators to establish.

Meanwhile, the killing of Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa in Punjab has ignited a political firestorm with opposition leaders on Tuesday tearing into the Bhagwant Mann-led government alleging a failure of law and order and questioning the effectiveness of the state's campaign against drugs.

Former Punjab Congress president Raja Warring, in a post on X, alleged that Jhota's killing reflected the failure of the state government's law and order machinery and its campaign against drugs.

"The daylight murder of Parminder Singh Jhota is a direct result of the failed law & order and failed 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' of the @BhagwantMann govt," Warring said.