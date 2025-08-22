Who was NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul, who passed away in London at 94? He was born in...

Will Donald Trump impose more tariffs on India after Jaishankar's Moscow visit? Will he be angry at Modi's meeting with Xi, Putin?
INDIA
NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul passed away at 94 in London on Thursday evening. Lord Paul, founder of UK-based Caparo Group of industries, had been hospitalised recently, where he passed away surrounded by members of his family.
The House of Lords peer was born in Jalandhar and relocated to the UK in the 1960s in pursuit of treatment for his little daughter Ambika’s cancer. After she passed away aged four years old, he set up the Ambika Paul Foundation as a charitable trust that went on to donate millions to promote the wellbeing of children and young people all over the world through education and health initiatives.
“The London Zoo is where she was always the happiest,” recalled Lord Paul last month, during the annual commemoration he hosted at the Ambika Paul Children’s Zoo in London.
After he lost his son Angad Paul in 2015 and his wife Aruna in 2022, he went on to undertake similar philanthropic endeavours in their memory.
A regular in the annual ‘Sunday Times Rich List’, this year he was ranked 81st with an estimated wealth of GBP 2 billion, largely derived from the steel and engineering multinational Caparo Group. Headquartered in London, Caparo operates internationally from over 40 sites, with operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. His son, Akash Paul, is Chairman of Caparo India and Director of the Caparo Group.
