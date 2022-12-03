Who was notorious gangster Raju Theth? Know why Lawrence Bishnoi gang shot him dead in Rajasthan

Rajasthan gangster Raju Theth (Photo - Zee Bureau)

Notorious gangster Raju Theth was reportedly shot dead by a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a part of inter-gang violence in Rajasthan. Raju Theth was shot dead in Rajasthan’s Sikar on December 3 by unidentified miscreants, police officials said.

Raju Theth was in the Udyog Nagar area of the Sikar district in Rajasthan. He was taking a walk near his residence when unidentified men attacked him and shot him dead. Hours after the attack, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

Rohit Godara, allegedly associated with the Bishnoi gang, wrote on Facebook, “I, Rohit Godara (Lawrence Bishnoi Gang), take responsibility for the murder of Raju Theth. He was involved in the murder of our big brothers Anand Pal Ji and Balbir Ji. We took revenge by killing him. Whereas our other enemies are concerned, we will meet them soon.”

Who was gangster Raju Theth?

Raju Theth was a known name in Rajasthan and was accused of running a major extortion racket in the state for the past few years. Raju Theth has been accused of various killings and other crimes in Rajasthan and was considered to be a feared name.

Raju Theth rose to prominence when he joined hands with ABVP activist Gopal Phogat. He later started making his name in the liquor trade, spreading his terror through criminal force alongside his partner Balbir Banuda.

Things soon turned sour between Balbir and Raju after the latter killed the former’s brother-in-law in the name of the business. Balbir soon joined hands with Anandpal Singh, Raju Theth’s arch nemesis, and planned to get him killed.

Despite attempts, Raju Theth got the drop on both Balbir and Anandpal Singh, planning attacks on both of them. Balbir Banuda was killed in 2014 while Anandpal died in an encounter in 2017. After the killing of both Singh and Banuda, members of their gang turned to Lawrence Bishnoi for asylum.

As the members of Theth’s rival gang joined hands with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a plan was hatched to avenge the death of Balbir Banuda and Anandpal Singh. The police in Rajasthan has launched a manhunt to find those who were behind Theth’s murder.

READ | Gangster Raju Thet shot dead during gang war in Rajasthan's Sikar