Who was Naveen Arora? RSS leader’s son shot dead by bike-borne attackers in Punjab’s Ferozepur

INDIA
A senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader's son was allegedly shot dead in Ferozepur district of Punjab on Saturday evening, reports said. The incident occurred around 7 pm when Naveen Arora, aged 32, the son of Baldev Raj Arora, was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants as he was walking home. Police said the attackers opened fire at Arora near Baba Noor Shah Wali dargah.
Police said one bullet hit Arora in the head, and he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Arora's family has refused to cremate him and sought justice in the case. CCTV footage from the area shows the two assailants fleeing moments after the firing. Senior police officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Sukhwinder Singh, have formed teams to identify and apprehend the suspects. The murder has sparked widespread anger among RSS workers and local traders.
Naveen Arora hailed from a family long associated with the RSS -- his father Baldev and late grandfather Dina Nath Arora were both active members of the organisation. Police have not yet confirmed any motive behind the killing. Cops said the investigation was in early stages, adding that CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts were expected to provide crucial leads. Several BJP leaders, including state unit chief Sunil Jakhar and Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, have slammed Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government after the murder.