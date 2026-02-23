US gave 'complementary intel information' to Mexico in killing of most wanted drug lord El Mencho; White House says, 'top target'
Viral video: Ahead of wedding, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda leave for Udaipur, fans drops funniest comments: 'Pushpa ka kya hoga'
Who is Jitendra Yadav? Another accused of 'shirtless protest' during AI Impact Summit, arrested; His photo with Rahul Gandhi goes viral
Indian Air Force grounds Tejas jets entire fleet after three crashes in two years, intensive technical probe to be launched
Vishal Bhardwaj drops major hint at film with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Inshallah, this time...'
Who was Mukul Roy? Veteran politician known as 'Chanakya of Bengal Politics', close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee dies at 71; PM Modi condoles his demise
Dipika Kakar undergoes stomach cyst surgery, amid cancer battle; Shoaib Ibrahim says: 'She had pain in stomach for two days'
Nepal Tragic Accident: Bus travelling from western Pokhara to Kathmandu plunges into Trishuli River; 18 passengers including New Zealand, Japan nationals killed
BAFTA Awards 2026 full winners list out: Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another dominates, but Ryan Coogler creates history by becoming...
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav's first reaction after 76-run loss to South Africa, says 'Lost the game in powerplay'
INDIA
Former Union Minister Mukul Roy passes away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest at Apollo Hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata, at 1.30 am on Monday, as confirmed by his son Subhranshu Roy. Who was Mukul Roy?
Former Union Minister Mukul Roy passes away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest at Apollo Hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata, at 1.30 am on Monday, as confirmed by his son Subhranshu Roy.
Veteran Politician Mukul Roy was known as the “Chanakya of Bengal politics." He was among the founding members of the All India Trinamool Congress when it was formed in 1998 and was once a close aide to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. He represented Krishnanagar Uttar in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. He has also served as the 32nd railway minister and was elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017, but later returned back to TNC.
He started his political career with the Congress and decided to set up Trinamool Congress with Mamata Banerjee in 1998. It was Mr. Roy who submitted the official symbol of the party with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Roy was a trusted aide of Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Under his influence several leaders from Congress joined Trinamool Congress.
PM Modi in a post on X, wrote, "Pained by the passing of former Union Minister Shri Mukul Roy Ji. He will be remembered for his political experience and efforts to serve society. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also expressed shock at Mukul Roy's sudden demise. On X, she wrote, 'I am deeply shocked and grieved by the sudden news of the demise of veteran politician Mukul Roy. He was my long-time political colleague and a comrade-in-arms in many political struggles. The news of his departure has left me heartbroken. The late Mukul Roy devoted his life to the party from the very inception of the Trinamool Congress. He served as a Union Minister and enjoyed acceptability across all levels of the party. Later, he took a different path, only to return again. His contributions to Bengal's politics and his organizational acumen are unforgettable. Regardless of party affiliations, the political circles will feel his absence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and admirers of this experienced leader and colleague. I will tell Shubhranshu: Steel yourself: In this crisis, we are with you.'