Who was Mukul Roy? Veteran politician known as 'Chanakya of Bengal Politics', close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee dies at 71; PM Modi condoles his demise

Former Union Minister Mukul Roy passes away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest at Apollo Hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata, at 1.30 am on Monday, as confirmed by his son Subhranshu Roy. Who was Mukul Roy?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 11:21 AM IST

Who was Mukul Roy? Veteran politician known as 'Chanakya of Bengal Politics', close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee dies at 71; PM Modi condoles his demise
Former Union Minister Mukul Roy passes away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest at Apollo Hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata, at 1.30 am on Monday, as confirmed by his son Subhranshu Roy.

Who was Mukul Roy?

Veteran Politician Mukul Roy was known as the “Chanakya of Bengal politics." He was among the founding members of the All India Trinamool Congress when it was formed in 1998 and was once a close aide to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. He represented Krishnanagar Uttar in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. He has also served as the 32nd railway minister and was elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017, but later returned back to TNC.

He started his political career with the Congress and decided to set up Trinamool Congress with Mamata Banerjee in 1998. It was Mr. Roy who submitted the official symbol of the party with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Roy was a trusted aide of Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Under his influence several leaders from Congress joined Trinamool Congress.

PM Modi condoles his demise

PM Modi in a post on X, wrote, "Pained by the passing of former Union Minister Shri Mukul Roy Ji. He will be remembered for his political experience and efforts to serve society. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also expressed shock at Mukul Roy's sudden demise. On X, she wrote, 'I am deeply shocked and grieved by the sudden news of the demise of veteran politician Mukul Roy. He was my long-time political colleague and a comrade-in-arms in many political struggles. The news of his departure has left me heartbroken. The late Mukul Roy devoted his life to the party from the very inception of the Trinamool Congress. He served as a Union Minister and enjoyed acceptability across all levels of the party. Later, he took a different path, only to return again. His contributions to Bengal's politics and his organizational acumen are unforgettable. Regardless of party affiliations, the political circles will feel his absence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and admirers of this experienced leader and colleague. I will tell Shubhranshu: Steel yourself: In this crisis, we are with you.'

 

