Who was Minal Modi, late wife of Lalit Modi? Know about family of businessman who is dating Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi with Minal Modi (Photo - Twitter)

Businessman and cricket administrator Lalit Kumar Modi recently sparked a major frenzy on social media when he announced his relationship with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmit Sen. Before his relationship, Modi had been married to Minal Modi.

Years before he announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen, Lalit Kumar Modi was married to Minal Modi. The two tied the knot in 1991 and remained together till 2018. Here is all you need to know about Minal Modi, and Lalit Modi’s children with his late wife.

Who was Minal Modi?

Minal Sangrani was the daughter of Pesu Aswani, who was a Nigeria-based Sindhi Hindu businessman. Minal Sangrani was married to another Nigeria-based Sindhi businessman, Jack Sagrani before her relationship with Lalit Modi.

Lalit Modi started courting Minal Sangrani soon after her divorce, and her family opposed the union, due to her being a recently divorced mother and being nine years elder than the businessman. Despite the opposition, the couple tied the knot in 2018.

Minal Modi soon faced a social boycott in Delhi and decided to settle with Lalit in Mumbai. The couple had two children in their marriage - son Ruchir Modi and daughter Aliya. Lalit Modi also has a step-daughter Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage.

In 2018, Minal Modi passed away at the age of 64 after battling cancer for several years.

Lalit Modi announces relationship with Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi, almost four years after the death of her wife Minal, announced his relationship with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen through a Twitter post, initially sparking speculations that the two are married.

Posting pictures with Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi wrote on Twitter, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour of Maldives with the families, not to mention my better half Sushmita Sen - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Soon after the tweet by Lalit Modi sparked a bunch of speculations about the businessman's wedding with Sushmita Sen, the IPL founder issued a clarification on the rumors, specifying that the two are just dating and are not actually married. He further said that the marriage "too will happen one day."

