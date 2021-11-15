Who was Milind Teltumbde, top Maoist leader with Rs 50 lakh bounty on his head?

After a violent standoff between a group of Maoists and the Maharashtra Police transpired on Saturday, as many as 26 Maoists were reported dead. Among these 26 people was one of the top Maoist leaders, Milind Teltumbde, who was a member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Milind Baburao Teltumbde, alias Deepak Teltumbde, had a bounty of Rs 50 lakh on his head and was being searched for by the police for a long time after he joined the Communist Party, which is a banned organization in India.

The Naxal leader was in charge of the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh zone and was killed on November 13, alongside 26 members of his group, including two of his bodyguards, Vimla and Bhagatsingh. The standoff between his group and the police went on for about 10 hours.

Though the exact age of the Milind Teltumbde is not known, he is assumed to be around 57 years old and was usually known by the names Deepak and Jiva. He was of Marathi origin, however, the exact date and place of his birth are not known.

Teltumbde used to work as a Technician in Western Coalfields Limited after he completed courses related to Industrial Training Institutes (ITI). The leader finally adopted the Naxalite ideology when he became a part of the All Maharashtra Kamgar Union in 1980.

After becoming a part of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), Milind Teltumbde rose through the ranks and became the secretary of the Maharashtra unit of the organisation. Later, he became a part of the central committee in the group and started heading the Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh units.

Rumours and several revelations made by his arrested accomplice suggested that Milind was suffering through multiple ailments, and took several different kinds of medication. He also used to change his locations very frequently through the forested regions of Maharashtra and used to listen to Hindi and Marathi news through the radio.

Not much is known about the family of the Maoist leader, it is known that he was the brother of renowned civil rights activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde, who is currently in jail in connection with the notorious Bhima Koregaon case of 2017. It is believed that Milind played a significant role in the violence that erupted during the incident.