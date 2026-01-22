Who was Mayanglambam Rishikanta? 38 year-old man from Meitei community abducted, shot dead in Manipur's Churachandpur district, chilling video emerges

Bhojshala Dispute: Supreme Court allows Saraswati puja and Friday namaz on same day at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in MP's Dhar
INDIA
A 38-year-old man was abducted, later shot dead by armed men in Churachandpur district of Manipur, a fresh incident of the ongoing violence between Meiti and Kuki community.
The man is identified as Mayanglambam Rishikanta, comes from the Meitei community and was a resident of Kakching district. Rishikanta was married to a Kuki woman from Churachandpur and had assumed a tribal name, Ginminthang. He had returned to Churachandpur from Nepal on a short leave from his job.
The chilling video of his murder is getting widely circulated on social media. Moments before his killing were recorded by the unidentified armed men, in which the deceased can be seen pleading for his life, with both of his hands joined.
As per Meitei organisations, Rishikanta and his wife were abducted, even when his wife had sought prior permission from the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and local authorities in the Tuibuong area for her husband’s visit, as he was working in Nepal and had come home on leave.
The PTI has reported that the kidnappers are suspected to be members of the United Kuki National Army (UNKA). The police has now launched an investigation, based on the chilling video.