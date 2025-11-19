FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Who was Manju Kumari Sinha? Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s wife, who stood by him in tough times

Manju Kumari Sinha, the late wife of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, was a devoted teacher and supportive life partner. Married in 1973, she played a key role in Nitish’s personal and political life. She passed away in 2007, leaving a legacy of compassion, humility, and quiet strength.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 09:19 AM IST

Who was Manju Kumari Sinha? Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s wife, who stood by him in tough times
Manju Kumari Sinha, popularly known as Manju Devi, was born into an educated family and pursued a career in teaching. Before gaining public attention, she worked as a teacher at the Kamla Nehru Government Girls’ School in Patna. Known for her humility and compassion, she led a quiet and disciplined life dedicated to family and education.

Marriage and Family Life

Manju married Nitish Kumar on 22 February 1973, when he was still a student at Bihar College of Engineering (now NIT Patna). The couple shared a strong bond throughout their married life and were blessed with one son, Nishant Kumar. Despite being married to a future political leader, Manju maintained a low public profile, focusing on family and supporting Nitish’s career quietly but steadfastly.

Role in Nitish Kumar’s Life

Though not a political figure herself, Manju played a key role in providing emotional and moral support to Nitish Kumar during the early and challenging years of his political journey. Friends and family often recall her as a guiding force behind Nitish’s personal and professional decisions, contributing to the foundation of his success.

Tragic Demise

On 14 May 2007, Manju Devi passed away at the age of 53 due to acute pneumonia at Max Hospital in New Delhi. Her untimely death was a huge loss to her family and close associates. Her body was brought back to Patna and cremated along the banks of the Ganga amidst mourning from family, friends, and political leaders.

Legacy and Remembrance

Over the years, Nitish Kumar has continued to honour Manju’s memory. On her birth and death anniversaries, he visits her memorial in Kankarbagh, Patna, and also pays tribute at his native village, Kalyan Bigha in Nalanda district. The Manju Kumari Sinha Smriti Park stands as a place of reflection and remembrance for the late teacher and life partner of Bihar’s CM.

Though she never held a public office, Manju Devi’s influence on Nitish Kumar’s personal and professional life was profound. Her legacy as a devoted teacher, loving mother, and supportive spouse continues to be celebrated, highlighting the quiet strength she brought to the life of one of India’s prominent political leaders.

