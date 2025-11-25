FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi's BIG statement: 'New India neither fears nor bows down to...'

Traveling to London? Visitors to likely pay ‘tourism tax’ from..., check rates, other details

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor questioned for 5 hours in Rs 252-crore drug case, Orry to appear before Mumbai Police on...

Who was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS officer dies in road accident in Karnataka

Anil Kumble's reaction to KL Rahul's dismissal in 2nd innings goes viral | WATCH

'Dharmendra was very critical, Sunny Deol couldn't...': Ameesha Patel recalls late actor's final days, adds 'family needs...'

Border 2: Sonu Nigam, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, Mithoon join hands to recreate Sandese Aate Hai in Sunny Deol film

Did Virat Kohli's brother Vikas take a dig at Gautam Gambhir for Team India's recent performance in Tests? Check his latest post

Civil Aviation Ministry's BIG statement on flight ops amid concerns over volcanic ash: 'There is no...'

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday visit Dharmendra's home to offer condolences to Deol family - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Traveling to London? Visitors to likely pay ‘tourism tax’ from..., check rates, other details

Traveling to London? Visitors to likely pay ‘tourism tax’ from..., check rates,

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor questioned for 5 hours in Rs 252-crore drug case, Orry to appear before Mumbai Police on...

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor questioned for 5 hours in drug case

Anil Kumble's reaction to KL Rahul's dismissal in 2nd innings goes viral | WATCH

Anil Kumble's reaction to KL Rahul's dismissal in 2nd innings goes viral | WATCH

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch

OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS officer dies in road accident in Karnataka

According to a report by news agency PTI, Bilagi was headed to a relative’s wedding when the accident occurred near Gounahalli village. Those traveling with him have been identified as Shankar Bilagi and Eranna Bilagi. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

Who was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS officer dies in road accident in Karnataka
IAS Mahantesh Bilagi was 51 years old at the time of his death.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Mahantesh Bilagi and two of his relatives were killed in a road accident in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka on Monday. According to a report by news agency PTI, Bilagi was on the way to a relative’s wedding when the accident occurred near Gounahalli village. Those traveling with him have been identified as Shankar Bilagi and Eranna Bilagi. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

IAS Mahantesh Bilagi, reportedly aged 51 years, suffered severe injuries in the car crash and was rushed to a private hospital in Kalaburagi, where he died during treatment, NDTV reported. Bilagi had been serving as the managing director (MD) of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited. He was previously the MD of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited or BESCOM.

Karnataka CM mourns Bilagi's death

Several political leaders and other officials have mourned Bilagi's untimely demise. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a statement: "He had rendered honest service as the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayats in several districts and as a District Collector. Mahantesh had left his mark of efficiency everywhere he carried out his duties." The state's deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar described Bilagi as an "efficient officer, who was renowned for his public service initiatives." He termed the senior officer's death an "irreplaceable loss to society."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi's BIG statement: 'New India neither fears nor bows down to...'
PM Modi's BIG statement: 'New India neither fears nor bows down to...'
Traveling to London? Visitors to likely pay ‘tourism tax’ from..., check rates, other details
Traveling to London? Visitors to likely pay ‘tourism tax’ from..., check rates,
Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor questioned for 5 hours in Rs 252-crore drug case, Orry to appear before Mumbai Police on...
Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor questioned for 5 hours in drug case
Who was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS officer dies in road accident in Karnataka
Who was Mahantesh Bilagi? IAS officer dies in Karnataka road accident
Anil Kumble's reaction to KL Rahul's dismissal in 2nd innings goes viral | WATCH
Anil Kumble's reaction to KL Rahul's dismissal in 2nd innings goes viral | WATCH
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement