Who was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS officer dies in road accident in Karnataka

INDIA
Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Mahantesh Bilagi and two of his relatives were killed in a road accident in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka on Monday. According to a report by news agency PTI, Bilagi was on the way to a relative’s wedding when the accident occurred near Gounahalli village. Those traveling with him have been identified as Shankar Bilagi and Eranna Bilagi. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
IAS Mahantesh Bilagi, reportedly aged 51 years, suffered severe injuries in the car crash and was rushed to a private hospital in Kalaburagi, where he died during treatment, NDTV reported. Bilagi had been serving as the managing director (MD) of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited. He was previously the MD of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited or BESCOM.
Several political leaders and other officials have mourned Bilagi's untimely demise. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a statement: "He had rendered honest service as the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayats in several districts and as a District Collector. Mahantesh had left his mark of efficiency everywhere he carried out his duties." The state's deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar described Bilagi as an "efficient officer, who was renowned for his public service initiatives." He termed the senior officer's death an "irreplaceable loss to society."