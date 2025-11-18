Who was Madvi Hidma? From child recruit to most-wanted Maoist leader behind 26 armed attacks, gunned down days after mother’s emotional plea
Madvi Hidma, the most feared tribal Maoist commander from Bastar, has been killed in an encounter. Rising from a child cadre to a Central Committee member, he led deadly attacks killing over 150 jawans. His death, along with his wife’s, is a major setback for the CPI (Maoist)’s shrinking network.
Madvi Hidma stood out as the only tribal member from Bastar to rise from a child recruit to one of the highest positions in the CPI (Maoist). Earlier this year, he was elevated to the Central Committee, the second-most powerful body in the Maoist organisation after the Politburo, marking a significant milestone in his decades-long militant career.
Hidma’s journey began in 1991 when senior Maoist leaders Ramanna and Badranna recruited him into the Bal Sangham, the Maoists’ child cadre wing. Born in the remote village of Puvarti on the Sukma-Bijapur border, he quickly made his mark.
By 2002, he had been posted to Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat region. Two years later, he was appointed secretary of the Konta Area Committee. His rise continued as he became the commander of Company No. 3 in 2007 and, by 2009, deputy commander and eventually chief of PLGA Battalion No. 1, the Maoists' most dreaded fighting unit.
Hidma earned notoriety for masterminding some of the bloodiest ambushes against security forces. Under his leadership, PLGA Battalion No. 1 carried out attacks that resulted in at least 155 deaths. Key operations linked to him include:
In 2021, Barse Deva replaced him as commander of Battalion No. 1, but Hidma continued to wield influence as part of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee.
Over the years, the government, mediators, and security forces urged Hidma to give up arms. Just a week before his death, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma met his mother, Punji Madvi, who made an emotional plea urging him to return home. Despite this, Hidma remained steadfast, vowing to fight 'even if he was the last man standing.'
Following the death of Maoist General Secretary Nambala Keshava Rao in May, Hidma reportedly exercised strong influence even though Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji was appointed to lead the organisation. In the Bastar and Dandakaranya regions, tribal cadres increasingly rejected the dominance of Telugu leaders, giving Hidma—one of their own—immense authority and loyalty.
The leadership shift and internal friction also pushed veteran leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao to leave the organisation.
Hidma and his wife, Madakam Raje, head of the Maoists’ Mobile Political School, were both killed in an encounter this week. Security forces believe his death marks a severe setback for the Maoist movement, given his influence, operational experience, and deep roots among tribal cadres in Dandakaranya.
With the loss of its most feared field commander, the CPI (Maoist) faces a critical blow at a time when its strength is already waning due to sustained operations and rising surrenders.