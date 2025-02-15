Former Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar died, following an altercation with an auto-driver in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Saturday, i.e., February 15, NDTV reported.

Former Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar died, following an altercation with an auto-driver in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Saturday, i.e., February 15, NDTV reported.

Although the reason behind the sudden death of Mamledar couldn't be ascertained, the police told that the driver has been arrested.

According to sources, the altercation between the former MLA and the driver took place after the former's car rammed into the auto near Srinivas Lodge at around 1:40 p.m, the report said. As a result, the auto-driver started assualting the former legislator.

As more and more people joined in to resolve the conflict, Mamledar walked into the lodge. CCTV visuals from inside the lodge shows him going up the stairs, when he suddenly collapsed and fell down. As he was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Who was Lavoo Mamledar?

Born on September 20, 1956, Lavoo Mamledar was an Indian politican who represented Goa's Ponda assembly constituency between 2012 and 2017. He was elected to the Goa Legislative assembly in 2012 on a ticket from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

In 2017, he lost the Goa assembly polls to Congress's Ravi Naik. Later, he joined the All India Trinamool Congress in 2021 and subsequently, he switched to the Congress party in 2022.