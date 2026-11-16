Who was Latief Bhat? Lashkar terrorist responsible for attack on CRPF camp, killed in Kulgam encounter

Lashkar terrorist Latief Bhat, linked to the CRPF camp attack in Kulgam, was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir while another terrorist remains trapped.

A Lashkar terrorist, Latief Bhat, was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. He was linked to the CRPF camp attack last week in which three jawans were injured. Another terrorist is still trapped in the area.

Who was Latief Bhat?

Latief Bhat was a Kulgam resident and an active Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist who worked with Pakistani terrorists and moved between South Kashmir hideouts with help from overground workers. He was linked to several 2026 attacks, including the July 22 killing of a constable in Lal Chowk, Anantnag and the July 31 killing of migrant workers in Kulgam.

Encounter in Kulgam and CRPF camp attack last week

The conflict began in the Kulgam district on Monday. The Army and other security services have helped to block off the whole area, according to the police. The operation involves the elite Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police as well as all surrounding Army troops. The second terrorist, who is hidden in the neighbourhood, is still being sought after.

According to sources, Bhat lived in Kulgam. He was thought to be travelling between South Kashmiri hideouts with the aid of a network of underground workers, working alongside militants from Pakistan. In 2026, Bhat was already connected to several terrorist incidents. These include the deaths of migrant workers in Kulgam on July 31 and a police officer in Anantnag's Lal Chowk neighbourhood on July 22.

On November 11, two heavily armed terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post near Mir Bazar in Kulgam, injuring three jawans, one critically. The assailants then fled into a forested area. Less than 24 hours later, two special police officers, Babi Chand and Yashpal Kumar, were killed by terrorists in Kishtwar district as they were reportedly en route to join the Army during an anti-terrorist operation.

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High alert in J&K

The Special Director General of the CRPF, Sandeep Khirwar, announced an increased alert in Jammu and Kashmir following recent attacks. Criticism has surged regarding claims that terrorism is diminishing in the region. Dr Farooq Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, refuted assertions of normalcy post-abrogation of Article 370. The recent violence has reignited concerns over security in the Valley, creating unease among families of security personnel.