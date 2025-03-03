Kusuma Nain was still a dreaded name in a village in UP till recently who died from tuberculosis on Saturday. There was a time when the mention of her name would send shivers down the spines of residents.

Kusuma Nain was still a dreaded name in a village in UP till recently who died from tuberculosis on Saturday. A decoit, Nain was serving a life sentence in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah jail but was shifted to Saifai Medical College in Lucknow for treatment of tuberculosis, with which she was suffering for so long. She could not survive as her condition deteriorated. She took her last breath in KGMU on Saturday night.

Who was Kusuma Nain?

Kusuma Nain, born in 1964 in Tikri village, Jalaun, had a life-altering experience when she fell in love with Madhav Mallah. After eloping, her father intervened, bringing her back home and arranging her marriage to Kedar Nai. However, Madhav, aided by notorious bandit Vikram Mallah, abducted Kusuma from her in-laws' residence, reuniting with her.

What did Kusuma Nain do?

There was a time when the mention of her name would send shivers down the spines of residents. In 1984, she had gunned down 14 people in broad daylight and took out the eyes of two victims in Asta village in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh and set the entire village ablaze. Forty-one years later, when she took her last breath, everyone recalled that terrifying phase. The people of Asta village are now lighting lamps of ghee (clarified butter) to celebrate her demise as her death brough justice and relief to the villagers.

Her reign of terror went on for 25 years while she was the most dreaded dacoits in history of Chambal. She resorted to inumane ways of torturing her enemies and gave gravest of punishments. Just her name was enough to invoke terror in the hearts of people.

There was also a discussion that Kusuma Nain had taken revenge for Phoolan Devi's Behmai massacre. However, Kusuma's supporters claim that Kusuma too had faced similar atrocities, just like Phoolan Devi. Villagers still remember that fateful day. A memorial platform has been built in memory of those who lost their lives in that massacre.

How did Kusuma Nain become bandit?

Kusuma Nain was forced into a life of crime in the ravines, joining Vikram Mallah's gang for 8 years. After Mallah's death, she associated with notorious dacoits Lalaram and Shririn, before joining Ram Asre Tiwar's (Fakkad Baba) gang, solidifying her dominance in the Chambband ravines for nearly 16 years.

Kusuma Nain earned notoriety for her ruthless tactics, inflicting severe pain on hostages by branding them with hot wood and flogging them with chains. Veteran Uttar Pradesh Police officers remember her gang as one of the most dreaded in the area.