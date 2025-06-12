A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday to ascertain the cause of death.

In a shocking incident, Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur, a popular Ludhiana-based social media influencer was found dead in a car near Adesh Medical University in Bathinda on Wednesday night. The police found her body in the back seat of the car after locals reported a foul smell emanating from the vehicle. The preliminary investigation suggests it could be a case of murder.

“Yesterday evening, we received a call that a car was parked in Adesh Hospital and some foul smell was coming out of it (car),” SP Bathinda, Narinder Singh told ANI. The SP added, “She left her home on June 9 by telling her mother that she would attend a promotional event… The investigation is on. Our priority is to know how her body reached there, and who is responsible for her death, and soon, action will be taken against those responsible. It is not the death spot, her body was dumped in the car after death. The car belongs to the girl, in which she left her home.” Further investigation is underway.



Kamal, a resident of Ludhiana, was believed to be in her mid-30s. According to the police, she went missing after leaving for a promotional event in Bathinda on June 9. The police have informed her family after her body was found. Further investigation and legal action will be taken based on the family's statements, according to SP Narinder Singh. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday to ascertain the cause of death. "Due to the advanced stage of decomposition, it is currently not possible to determine the presence of any injury marks, " he added. Also, the vehicle in which Kaur's body was found reportedly had fake registration number plates.





Kamal was known for her humorous yet controversial Instagram reels. Her last Instagram post features a photograph of her wearing a black T-shirt. Notably, Kaur had received threats from Arsh Dalla (Arshdeep Singh Gill), a Canada-based Khalistani 'terrorist', asking her to stop posting inappropriate videos. The police are now investigating whether these threats are linked to her death.