Who was Jarmal Singh? AAP sarpanch dies after being shot at wedding function in Amritsar

A sarpanch (village head) from Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) died after being shot in the head at a wedding ceremony in Amritsar district. Jarmal Singh was attending a relative's wedding when he was shot at by unidentified men at the city's Marigold Resort. He died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have filed a case and launched an investigation into the murder.

According to a report by NDTV, Amritsar's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagjeet Walia said: "We have been examining the spot and started investigation from all the angles." He added: "During the initial investigation, we learnt that some attackers had entered the premises to kill him and they opened fire at him." Cops are using the CCTV footage of the venue and interrogating eyewitnesses to identify the assailants.

As per media reports, Singh was sitting at a table and eating when gunmen entered and fired shots at him. Eyewitnesses said they fired two shots at Singh, seemingly with the intention to kill him. Singh was hit in the head and immediately collapsed, after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

'Attackers came disguised as baraatis'

According to a report by The Indian Express, AAP MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun, who was at the wedding venue at the time of the attack, said: "Sarpanch Jarmal was sitting at the table and eating food when the attackers came disguised as baraatis and shot him in the head. The family said that he was receiving threats and extortion demands from gangsters. Jarmal had even filed a case with the Valtoha police." Jarmal Singh was a resident of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district. He had earlier won two elections from the Shiromani Akali Dal. He later joined AAP and secured his last term with the ruling party's support.