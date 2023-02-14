Who was Ishika Sharma, YouTuber found dead in bedroom in parents' absence? Police suspect missing man

Ishika Sharma was alone at the house with her brother Aryan. (Photo: Twitter)

A Chattisgarh YouTuber was recently found dead in her bedroom under mysterious circumstances. The woman, identified as Ishika Sharma, lived with her family in the Janjgir district. Apart from YouTubing, she was also an aspiring lawyer. She would have completed her law course this year. The police are searching for a man who had come to the house to meet the woman.

Sharma was the daughter of journalist Gopal Sharma. Gopal and his wife had gone to Korba for some work. She used to live in Ward Number 18 with her parents and brother. She had been working as an anchor at a local YouTube channel. She was a final year student of the LLB course. She was 22 years old.

Ishika was alone at the house with her brother Aryan. She called a friend home in the absence of her parents. They ate together. Aryan told the police that after eating the dinner, he went into a deep sleep. He woke up on Monday afternoon. His door was bolted from outside. Their father called them but they didn't pick up the call.

Then they called the security guard of their locality who broke open the door to find the woman lying in her bed. The main gate was open but the doors were shut from outside. Their mobile phones and scooter were missing. The watchman called the police.

The police sent the body for postmortem and collected forensic evidence.

The police are searching for a man who might know what transpired on Sunday.

She was a YouTuber, an anchor and a model. She was studying in the TCL Law College.

They are waiting for the postmortem report. They are also trying to ascertain the identity of the man.