Who was IPS Y Puran Kumar? Haryana ADGP allegedly dies by suicide at Chandigarh residence

Puran Kumar's body was found in the basement of the house, which was reportedly soundproof. A top IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, Kumar had held several key positions over the course of his career. Read on to know more on this.

Y Puran Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Haryana, reportedly shot himself dead on Tuesday at his residence in state capital Chandigarh. Kumar used his service revolver to end his life in Sector 11 area, reports said. Police teams and forensic experts were sent to the house, and an investigation has been launched. At the time of his death, Kumar’s wife Amneet P Kumar -- a senior officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) -- was abroad. As per reports, she is currently in Japan as part of a delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Puran Kumar's body was found in the basement of the house, which was reportedly soundproof. A top IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, Kumar had held several key positions over the course of his career.