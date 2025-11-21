Who was IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal? Pilot of Tejas fighter jet that crashed at Dubai Air Show

He was flying India's indigenously-built Tejas aircraft during an aerobatic display at the high-profile exhibition when the incident occurred. The crash occurred around 2:10 pm local time at Al Maktoum International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Th pilot involved in the fatal Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show on Friday has been identified as Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Namansh Syal. He was flying India's indigenously-built Tejas aircraft during an aerobatic display at the high-profile exhibition when the incident occurred. The crash occurred around 2:10 pm local time at Al Maktoum International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Wing Commander Syal was from Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. He has been described as an officer with professionalism and calm precision in the cockpit. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conveyed condolences in a post on X. "The news of the demise of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district’s brave son Naman Syal Ji in the Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show is extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending. The nation has lost a brave, dutiful, and courageous pilot," he wrote. "I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. I pay heartfelt tribute to the indomitable bravery, dedication to duty, and commitment to national service of brave son Naman Syal Ji," Sukhu added in his post.