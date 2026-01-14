Who was Hussain Ustara? The Mumbai gangster linked to Shahid Kapoor-starrer O'Romeo

In her notice, Hussain's daughter Sanober Shaikh, has accused the producers of basing Shahid's character on her father without taking the family's consent. Shaikh has also demanded Rs 2 lakh in compensation. But, who was Hussain Ustara and how did he get that name?

Shahid Kapoor-starrer upcoming movie O'Romeo has already landed in trouble, with its makers receiving a legal notice. A Vishal Bhardwaj directorial, the movie is based on the life of the gangster Hussain Ustara and set in post-independence Bombay (now known as Mumbai). In her notice, Hussain's daughter Sanober Shaikh, has accused the producers of basing Shahid's character on her father without taking the family's consent. Shaikh has also demanded Rs 2 lakh in compensation. But, who was Hussain Ustara and how did he get that name?

Hussain Ustara, whose real name was Hussain Sheikh, grew up in the rough neighbourhoods of Mumbai. He reportedly entered the underworld through street fights and protection rackets, and ended up becoming a contract killer. The moniker "ustara" originated from a brutal altercation in which he used a scalpel to slash his opponent. "The doctors were astonished to see such a cut. They were unsure how to proceed with the operation," crime writer Hussain Zaidi wrote in his book Dongri to Dubai.

Hussain Ustara's alleged rivalry with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been a point of discussion in Mumbai's crime circles for years. The clash was rooted in conflicting interests and their refusal to submit to each other's authority. Hussain has been described as a formidable and relevant figure in the Mumbai underworld. Hussain Ustara died in 1998.

Hussain Ustara's story has again been thrown into the limelight, thanks to the Bollywood movie O'Romeo. The film shows Shahid Kapoor reportedly playing a character named Ustara and revolves around his entanglement in a complex web of love, betrayal, and revenge. The makers have maintained that the movie is a work of fiction inspired by real events. O'Romeo is set for release in cinemas on February 13.