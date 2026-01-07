Who was Hidayatullah Patel? Maharashtra Congress vice president dies after being stabbed at mosque

Hidayatullah Patel was attacked with a sharp weapon by the accused over an old enmity.

Maharashtra Congress vice president Hidayatullah Patel succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Wednesday morning, police said. Patel was stabbed at a mosque in the Akola district on Tuesday. The alleged attacker has been arrested, they said. Patel was attacked with a sharp weapon by the accused over an old enmity at around 1.30 pm after he offered namaz at a mosque in Mohala village in Akot taluka of the district, the police said, PTI reported.

Who was Hidayatullah Patel?

Hidayatullah Patel was the senior leader of the Maharashtra Congress and served as the vice president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. He was 66. His political career was closely linked to the Akola district, where he was considered a highly influential figure at the local level. Patel contested the Akola Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, but could not win.

Reports suggest Patel was active in the cooperative sector. He served as a director of the district bank for about 25 years and was also the chairman of the Akot Cooperative Purchase and Sale Society. Within the Maharashtra Congress, he was known as a representative of rural issues and the minority community. The former district Congress president suffered injuries to his neck and chest, resulting in heavy bleeding.

Hidayatullah Patel attacked

Patel was at the Jama Masjid in Mohala for afternoon prayers on Tuesday. Around 1.30 pm, just as he was stepping out of the mosque after offering namaz, the assailant attacked him on the neck with sharp weapons. Local residents later rushed him to the hospital, according to the police.

Six police teams were formed to apprehend the accused, identified as Ubed Khan Kalu Khan alias Razik Khan Patel (22). The Akot rural police have registered a case in connection with the incident, an official said.