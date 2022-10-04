Who was Hemant K Lohia, IPS officer found murdered in Jammu-Kashmir? Who killed him and why?

Who was HK Lohia?

Hemant K Lohia, one of the country's senior-most IPS officers, was found dead in his official residence on Monday night. The police said the guards stationed outside his house saw smoke emanating from one of the rooms after which they broke open the door and found his body on fire. He was later declared dead.

The police said he was strangled before his neck was slit by a broken ketchup bottle. He was also set on fire.

The door of the room was locked from the inside.

Who was Hemant K Lohia?

Hemant K Lohia was a 1992-batch IPS officer. He was Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Prisons. He was 57 years old.

HK Lohia was promoted and appointed as Director General of prisons in the Union Territory in August.

He had had a three-decade-long illustrious career. He once stalled a suicide attack at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. He took part in various anti-terror operations before he was appointed as DG of the prison.

Lohia was born on 17 January 1965. His father's name was Shyam Sundar Lohia. He studied law before joining the Indian Police Service.

He had also been the commandant of SDRF.

The police suspect that Jasir, his domestic help, is involved in the murder. He is absconding.

The police said after preliminary examination that Lohia had been applying some kind of oil on his swollen foot before he was attacked.

The killer strangled Lohia to death and then slit his throat with a broken bottle and then set the body on fire.

The police are searching for the man, a resident of Ramban.

"The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on the spot," the police said.

Though it isn't clear why he was murdered, the police haven't ruled out the terror angle. TRF, a terror group, has allegedly taken responsibility for the alleged murder on social media. The police haven't yet confirmed their involvement.

Terrorists have been attacking civilians in the valley over the last few months. Several civilians including teachers and businessmen have died in terror attacks this year.

So far, the police haven't spoken about the link between Jasir with any terror groups.