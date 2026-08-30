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Who was Gurpreet Gopi? AAP leader chased before being shot dead in Punjab

AAP leader Gurpreet Singh Gopi was shot dead in Punjab’s Mamdot after armed men allegedly chased his motorcycle and opened fire. Here's what happened.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2026, 09:38 AM IST

Who was Gurpreet Gopi? AAP leader chased before being shot dead in Punjab
AAP leader Gurpreet Gopi was shot dead in Punjab. (X)
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gurpreet Singh Gopi was shot dead in Punjab's Mamdot on late Saturday night after armed men allegedly followed the motorcycle he was travelling on and opened fire. He was riding on the bike with his accomplice, who is identified as Harpeet Singh aka Happy, when the attackers, who were travelling in a car, allegedly approached them and opened fire, following which Gopi sustained multiple bullet injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries, while Happy was injured in the attack.

 

Old dispute under police scanner

 

Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, Senior Superintendent of Police, said the incident appears to be connected to an old dispute between two sides, particularly election-related conflict has emerged as one of the possible motives.

 

The police have formed multiple teams to track down the suspects. Officials said the accused have been identified and efforts are underway to arrest them.

 

Law and order situation in Punjab

 

This incident has once again raised questions over the law and order situation in the state, where political leaders and public figures have increasingly become targets of violent attacks.

 

Meanwhile, police teams are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and the real motive behind the killing of Gopi. The police are working to establish the exact sequence of events and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

 

Who was Gurpreet Singh Gopi?

 

Gopi was a 45-year-old AAP leader from Mamdot in Punjab's Ferozepur district. His father Balkar Singh was a former Congress leader. Gopi was reportedly associated with AAP’s local political activities. 

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