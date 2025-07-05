Who was Gopal Khemka? BJP leader and business tycoon shot dead in Patna 7 years after son was murdered in similar way

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead late Friday night, i.e., July 4, outside his residence in Patna, Bihar.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead late Friday night, i.e., July 4, outside his residence in Patna, Bihar. His son, Gunjan Khemka, was shot dead in 2018 and seven years later, he met a similar fate.

Who was Gopal Khemka?

A well-established industrialist possessing a wide-ranging portfolio, Gopal Khemka was the former owner of Magadh Hospital, according to a News 18 report. Additionally, he owned several medicine shops across Patna, a petrol pump on Exhibition Road, and multiple factories in Hajipur.

Holding a lowkey profile, he was known as an influential figure in politics and business. His residence was located in a central area in Patna—a gated society adjacent to Hotel Panache, near Ramgulam Chowk. According to several reports, he was alone when the attack took place. Meanwhile, the police are examining CCTV footage from the area and a probe is underway into the matter.

Son shot dead in 2018

Gunjan Khemka, Gopal Khemka's son, was shot dead in December 2018. Then 37, he was shot dead outside his G.K. Cotton Mill factory in Hajipur. Gunjan was also a BJP leader who was serving as the converner of the party's Bihar industry cell.