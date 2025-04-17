Ashok Joshi also teamed up with gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who killed one of the close aides of Dawood.

Mumbai was under the influence of the underworld’s operations in the 1980s and 1990s. In the late 1990s, as many as 100 shootouts occurred in the city. Prominent Bollywood personalities, business tycoons, industrialists, and politicians were targeted regularly. Murder, kidnapping, extortion, land-grabbing and smuggling were common crimes in those days. One of the figures who terrorised Mumbai in the late 1980s was Ashok Joshi. He was a gangster in Bombay who was reportedly involved in the Manya Surve gang. Ashok Joshi's areas included Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg, and others.

Ashok Joshi also teamed up with gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who killed one of the close aides of Dawood. A gang war started between Dawood and Arun Gawli. Joshi was reportedly a mentor to Arun Gawli. On 3 December 1988, Joshi was killed at the Bombay-Pune road near Panvel by a 15-man hit squad led by Chhota Rajan at Dawood Ibrahim's orders. After Joshi's murder, one of the most prominent gangsters, Mahindra Dolas, broke out of the Ashok Joshi gang and formed his own gang. He was known more popularly by his nickname Maya.

Moreover, there were 46 offences against Gawli since he started out as a helper in a textile mill in 1972, earning Rs 1,500 per month. After being sacked from his job, he came in contact with his schoolmate Rama Naik and Babu Reshim of the Dawood gang. Later, meeting Ashok Joshi, Chhota Rajan, Vilas Chougule and others.

