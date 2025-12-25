Who was Ganesh Uikey? Top Maoist commander with Rs 1.1 crore bounty killed in Odisha operation

Good news for Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric secures Rs 366 crore from...
INDIA
Ganesh Uikey, a high-ranking Maoist commander, was on Thursday (December 25) killed in an operation by teams of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Rampa forest area of Odisha, reports said. Uikey, aged 69, a central committee member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and chief of its Odisha operations, was "neutralised" in the forest bordering the districts of Kandhamal and Ganjam. A total of six Maoists, including two women cadres, were killed in the operation.
Around 9 am on Thursday, security forces encountered an armed Maoist squad in the Rambha forest range. This was followed by a heavy exchange of gunfire between the Maoists and security officers. By noon, security personnel recovered the bodies of six Maoists, including that of Ganesh Uikey. They also found high-calibre weaponry from the encounter site, including two INSAS rifles and a .303 rifle.
Ganesh Uikey, originally from Nalgonda in Telangana, was known by various aliases: Pakka Hanumantu, Rajesh Tiwari, and Rupa. He had played a key role in Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) and was the main link between the party's central leadership and regional units across what has often been described as the Red Corridor. He was also known as the brain behind the Naxal movement's expansion in the Eastern Ghats. Uikey was one of the few remaining members of the Maoist Central Committee -- the party's apex decision-making body -- and carried a staggering bounty of Rs 1.1 crore. The identities of the other Maoists killed in the operation were being verified. Uikey's elimination serves a heavy blow to the decades-old Maoist insurgency, and brings the Indian government closer to its goal of making the country Maoist-free by March 2026.