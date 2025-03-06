Confirming the death, Kumar's father Raghavulu told journalists that "he was about to finish his course in four months and about to join a regular job and settle down."

In yet another example of the deteriorating law and order situation in the US, 27-year-old Gampa Praveen Kumar from Hyderabad was shot dead in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A native of Keshampet Mandal in Telangana’s Rangareddy district, Kumar was in his second year of MS in Data Science at the University of Wisconsin. He was killed in the local store, where he was working part-time to earn some extra money.

The memories of the family members are fresh as Kumar visited India in December 2024 and left for the US on January 20, 2025. He went to the US in August 2023 after completing his BTech in Hyderabad.

Talking in detail about the incident and how he came to know about it, Raghavulu said, "We tried calling our son in the morning but he did not respond. When we called again, someone else answered and asked about his date of birth. We initially thought it was a fraud call."

He added,"Later, we found out from his friends that they too received calls asking them to come to the scene. The police informed us that Praveen was shot by assailants with a gun. They initially said it was a private gun, then a store gun, and even mentioned it happened near a beach. Later, they sent us an FIR mentioning the incident took place at a store."

Condoling the death of Kumar, the Indian Consulate in Chicago said, "We are in touch with his family and the University to provide all possible support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

In an earlier incident taking place in December last year, unknown armed men shot dead 22-year-old Telangana student Sai Teja.