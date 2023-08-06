Who was Gaddar, popular Telangana folk singer who passed away at 77?

Know all about Gaddar, the Telangana folk singer who passed away at the age of 77 due to prolonged illness.

A popular Telangana folk singer, Gummadi Vittal Rao also known by his stage name Gaddar passed away at the age of 77 due to a long illness. As per reports, Gaddar was suffering from severe heart disease and was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

Gaddar was admitted to the hospital on July 20 and underwent a bypass surgery on August 3. He was reportedly recovering from it but his lung and urinary problems aggravated and his advanced age factored in leading to his demise.

The news of the popular singer and poet has hit his fans hard and many people shared posts in the loving memory of the singer. Gummadi Vittal Rao adopted the stage name Gaddar as a tribute to the pre-independence Gadar party which opposed the British colonial rule in Punjab during 1911.

He was a resident of Hyderabad, Telangana. He was an active member in the fight for Telangana's statehood. He was currently working with the Telangana Praja Front.

