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Who was DY Patil? Former Governor who transformed higher education in India

Padma Shri awardee Dr DY Patil died at the age of 90 on Monday, with several leaders remembering his lasting contribution to education and public service. Know more about him here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 06:59 PM IST

Who was DY Patil? Former Governor who transformed higher education in India
Padma Shri DY Patil passed away on Monday at the age of 90. (Pic Credits: X/surya_14kumar)
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    Former Bihar Governor and Padma Shri awardee Dr DY Patil passed away at the age of 90 on Monday. Soon after his demise, condolences poured in from political leaders across party lines who expressed deep grief over DY Patil's death and praised his immense contribution to public service and nation-building. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal were among those who paid tribute to the veteran politician and philanthropist.

     

    The Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that the demise of DY Patil was 'extremely heartbreaking' and remembered his lasting contribution to the field of mechanics and public service. ''The news of the demise of former Governor, renowned educationist, and social worker, Dr DY Patil is extremely heartbreaking. His contributions in the fields of education and public service will always remain memorable. I express my deepest condolences to all the grieving family members, well-wishers and supporters,'' Rahul Gandhi wrote on his X handle.

     

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Dr DY Patil and wrote, ''With the passing of Padma Shri DY Patil, Maharashtra along with the entire nation has lost a visionary educationist, a people-centric leader, and a social worker. Dr Patil's entire life was a symbol of the highest values of public service. His journey, which began as a grassroots people's representative, reached the pinnacle of constitutional office as Governor.''

     

    Former Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav also paid his final respects to the departed soul and wrote, ''Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Padma Shri DY Patil sir. His contribution as a philanthropist, educator, and his social service will forever be remembered. This legacy inspired us all. Om Shanti.''

     

    Who was DY Patil?

     

    Dnyandeo Yashwantrao Patil, popularly known as DY Patil, was a veteran politician, philanthropist, and one of India's prominent educationists. He served as the Governor of Bihar from 2009 to 2013 and was associated with the Congress party. Apart from this, he is also known for building one of India's largest private education networks.

     

    He founded the DY Patil Group, which is one of India's biggest private education networks, and there are medical colleges, universities, engineering colleges, dental colleges, and management institutes across Maharashtra and other parts of India.

     

    For his contribution to education and society, the Government of India honoured him with one of the country's highest civilian awards, the Padma Shri, in 1991. 

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