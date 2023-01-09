Search icon
Who was Dr Tehemton E Udwadia, father of Iaparoscopic surgery who passed away in Mumbai?

Dr Tehemton E Udwadia is the father of laparoscopic surgery in India, with significant contributions to urology and nephrology.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

Dr Tehemton E Udwadia is a renowned Indian surgeon who is best known as the father of laparoscopic surgery in India. He was born on October 10, 1930, in Bombay, India and received his medical degree from Grant Medical College in Bombay.

Dr Udwadia began his career as a general surgeon and quickly became interested in laparoscopic surgery, which is a minimally invasive surgical technique that involves the use of small incisions and specialized instruments to perform surgery. Dr Udwadia is credited with introducing laparoscopic surgery to India in the early 1980s and has since played a significant role in popularizing and advancing the field in the country.

In addition to his pioneering work in laparoscopic surgery, Dr Udwadia has also made significant contributions to the fields of urology and nephrology. He has published numerous papers on these subjects and has received numerous awards and accolades for his work.

Dr Udwadia has served as the head of the Department of Surgery at Grant Medical College and has also held various leadership positions in professional medical organizations, including the Indian Association of Surgeons and the Indian Medical Association. He has also been actively involved in philanthropic efforts, including the establishment of a hospital in Mumbai for underprivileged patients.

Dr Udwadia's contributions to the field of medicine have been widely recognized, and he has received numerous awards and honors for his work. In 2002, he was awarded the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in India, for his contributions to the field of medicine.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr Udwadia is also known for his dedication to teaching and mentorship. He has trained numerous surgeons and has served as a mentor to many young doctors throughout his career.

Dr Tehemton E Udwadia will always be remembered as the father of laparoscopic surgery in India. His contributions to the field of medicine have had a lasting impact and have helped to improve the lives of countless patients.

