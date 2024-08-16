Twitter
India

Who was Dr Ram Narain Agarwal, brain behind Agni missiles, he also worked with...

Dr. Agarwal retired in 2005 as the founding director of the Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) in Hyderabad. As a distinguished scientist at DRDO, he played a crucial role in the Agni and other missile programmes.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

Padma Bhushan recipient and renowned aerospace scientist, Dr. Ram Narain Agarwal, passed away at the age of 83 after a brief illness. A pivotal figure in India's defense sector, Dr. Agarwal was instrumental in the development of the Agni missile, one of the country's most significant long-range missile systems. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Dr. Agarwal began his journey with the Agni missile program in 1983 as the Project Director, overseeing its growth from the initial stages. Under his leadership, the first successful test of the Technology Demonstrator missile took place in May 1989. This success paved the way for the development and eventual induction of various versions of the missile into India’s defense forces, including the Agni V, a nuclear-capable missile with a range exceeding 5,000 kilometers.

After an illustrious career, Dr. Agarwal retired in 2005 as the founding director of the Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) in Hyderabad. As a distinguished scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), he played a crucial role in the Agni and other missile programmes, working alongside notable figures like Dr. Arunachalam and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. His contributions were particularly significant in the development of re-entry technology, composite heat shields, onboard propulsion systems, and guidance and control mechanisms for missiles.

In 1995, Dr. Agarwal was appointed as the Programme Director of Agni for its weaponization and deployment, leading to the successful launch of Agni 2 with enhanced capabilities by 1999. His work in developing the Agni-3 missile system further solidified India’s position as a global power with long-range, nuclear-capable missiles.

The Agni missile project was the most ambitious of the five missiles under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme initiated by the Indian government in 1983. The other missiles in the program included Prithvi, Akash, Nag, and Trishul.

Throughout his career, Dr. Agarwal received numerous accolades, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004 for his contributions to aerospace and the Agni program, the DRDO Technology Leadership Award, the Chandrasekhara Saraswati National Eminence Award, and the Biren Roy Space Sciences Award. He was honored with the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2000.

Born on July 24, 1941, in Jaipur, Dr. Agarwal hailed from a trader's family. He pursued Aeronautical Engineering at MIT, Guindy, and completed his master's degree at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He later earned a doctorate from the University of Rajasthan. Dr. Agarwal was a fellow of the Aeronautical Society of India and the National Academy of Engineering, and he frequently lectured on self-reliance and missile technology at various forums.

With ANI inputs

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
