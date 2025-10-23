Who was Dr Eknath Vasant Chitnis? India's pioneering space scientist who helped build ISRO

A pioneering figure in India's space programme who shaped the country's visionary space missions, veteran space scientist Professor Eknath Vasant Chitnis passed away on Wednesday. He completed a century in his life as he took his last breath at 100.

A pioneering figure in India's space programme who shaped the country's visionary space missions, veteran space scientist Professor Eknath Vasant Chitnis passed away on Wednesday. He completed a century in his life as he took his last breath at 100. Dr Chitnis had been unwell for the past few days and succumbed to a heart attack. He was one of the greatest contributors to science and technology with an unparalleled vision, with an invaluable involvement in India’s scientific works.

Chitnis was one of the pioneers of the nation's space programme who's role in establishing the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Who was Professor Eknath Vasant Chitnis?

Chitnis was chosen by Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India’s space programme, and was considered his right-hand man. He headed a team that led the search for selecting the place that would later become ISRO's headquarters. The team initially considered Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram, and later chose Sriharikota along the coast of Andhra Pradesh, becoming one of the key founders of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He played a significant role in initiating the television era to rural India. Just like Vikram Sarabhai found his talent, he recognised the potential of APJ Abdul Kalam, India's former President who was popular among the masses and a key figure in India's space sector.

Chitnis was born on July 25, 1925, and was one of the key players in laying the groundwork of India’s first space programme. He identified the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS) in Thumba, Kerala, in the early 1960s, due to its strategic importance given its equatorial location. This decision was crucial for India’s future space development.