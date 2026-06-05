Who was Devosmita Paul? Delhi University professor found dead in locked apartment in East Delhi, know what exactly happened

Police have registered a murder case and formed multiple teams to track down and arrest those involved. The incident has left local residents and the academic community shocked.

A 42-year-old college professor was found dead inside her apartment in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave, leading police to open a murder probe. The victim identified as Devosmita Paul was an Assistant Professor at Shivaji College and lived alone at Satyam Apartments.

Police have registered a murder case and formed multiple teams to track down and arrest those involved. The incident has left local residents and the academic community shocked.

Who was Devosmita Paul?

Devosmita Paul taught in the Department of English at Shivaji College. She was separated from her Bengaluru-based husband and the two were undergoing divorce proceedings for the past four years, police added. The police said she lived alone in the flat.

Sister informed police about Devosmita's death

The incident was reported around 2:35 pm after police got a PCR call from her 49-year-old sister, Devarati Paul, who said Devosmita had been found dead in the flat.

Devarati told police the apartment had been locked from outside since morning and her sister wasn’t answering calls. Growing worried, she went to the flat, broke the lock, and found her sister dead inside.

What exactly happened?

A senior police officer said the victim’s elder sister, who lives with her family in Mayur Vihar, was the first to arrive at the scene. Finding the door locked, she told locals, who then informed the society’s residents welfare association. The lock was broken with RWA members present, the officer said.

Investigators said the woman had a serious head injury, slashed wrists, and bruises on her face and body, which point to a possible struggle. Officials added that there were no signs of forced entry, indicating the attacker was likely someone she knew.

However, officials have not yet revealed the exact cause of death.

Investigation underway

Police teams reached the spot and sealed off the area. A crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene and gathered evidence. The body was sent to LBS Hospital for autopsy.

A case of murder has been registered under Section 103(1) of the BNS. Multiple teams are working to identify and apprehend the suspects, and further investigation is in progress.