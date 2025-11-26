Who was Deepti Chaurasia? Pan masala baron's daughter-in-law who died by suicide, her brother makes SHOCKING allegation against husband, says, 'Pregnant...'
INDIA
In a shocking case, daughter-in law of Kamal Kishore, pan masala tycoon and owner of Kamala Pasand was found hanging at the Vasant Vihar residence. Who was Deepti Chaurasia?
In a shocking case, daughter-in law of Kamal Kishore, pan masala tycoon and owner of Kamala Pasand was found hanging at the Vasant Vihar residence. However, the cause of death is not known yet, and will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.
A suicide note has been discovered, where she mention marital abuse as the reason of her suicide. The sucide note allegedly said, 'If there is no love and trust in a relationship, what is the point of life?'
Deepti Chaurasia, 40, was married to Harpreet Chaurasia, the son of Kamala Pasand owner Kamal Kishore. Deepti and Arpit married in 2010, and the couple have a 14-year-old son.
Soon after the news of her suicide, Deepti Chaursia's brother Rishabh has made shocking allegations against the Kamala Pasand family after her death. He said, 'My sister was tortured because of her husband's affair. She was abused even when she was pregnant,' as per reports.
Her brother has accused her husband of having an illicit relationship with south actress, and abusing Deepti.