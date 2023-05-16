Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Who was controversial Assam cop Junmoni Rabha, who died ‘mysteriously’ after arresting her own fiance?

Assam cop Junmoni Rabha passed away after being in a road accident that left her vehicle completely mangled, while her family has alleged foul play in her death.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

Who was controversial Assam cop Junmoni Rabha, who died ‘mysteriously’ after arresting her own fiance?
Assam SI Junmoni Rabha (Photo - Twitter)

A policewoman from Assam named Junmoni Rabha was killed in a horrific road accident after the vehicle in which she was travelling collided with a truck in the Nagaon district of the state. The accident took place last week, and the impact of the accident left her vehicle completely mangled.

Junmoni Rabha was an Assam Sub-Inspector (SI) who was posted in the Morikolong Police Station in the Nagaon district and had a controversial history involving corruption and bribery. Now, her family had alleged foul play in her death, alleging that it was intentional.

Assam SI Junmoni Rabha has a controversial history in law enforcement and had run with the laws herself. Rabha’s body has been sent for a postmortem report as her family has alleged that because of her alleged involvement in corruption cases.

Controversies of Assam lady cop Junmoni Rabha

Assam SI Junmoni Rabha made headlines last year after she had arrested her own fiance on fraud charges. While she was being revered as a hero cop for doing so, Rabha landed in a controversy after she was arrested on corruption and cheating charges.

SI Rabha was arrested after two days of rigorous questioning on corruption and cheating charges filed against her and also landed in a controversy after her telephonic conversation with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan was leaked.

The cop and the MLA could be heard involved in an argument after Bhuyan had alleged that Junmoni Rabha is harassing the people of his constituency.

Alleged foul play in Junmoni Rabha’s death

The family members of Junmoni Rabha have termed the death of the Assam SI as ‘mysterious’, as she was under a lot of “pressure” from top cops of her district. Her family also alleged that Junmoni’s residence was raided just hours before the accident, and had seized Rs 1 lakh from her house.

The vehicle of Junmoni Rabha was completely crushed after the accident, and the driver seat and passenger seat of the car was completely mangled due to the massive impact. However, a post-mortem is being conducted to determine the true cause of her death.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel, who is also producer and event organiser
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 result to be declared shortly at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.