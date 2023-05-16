Who was controversial Assam cop Junmoni Rabha, who died ‘mysteriously’ after arresting her own fiance?

Assam SI Junmoni Rabha (Photo - Twitter)

A policewoman from Assam named Junmoni Rabha was killed in a horrific road accident after the vehicle in which she was travelling collided with a truck in the Nagaon district of the state. The accident took place last week, and the impact of the accident left her vehicle completely mangled.

Junmoni Rabha was an Assam Sub-Inspector (SI) who was posted in the Morikolong Police Station in the Nagaon district and had a controversial history involving corruption and bribery. Now, her family had alleged foul play in her death, alleging that it was intentional.

Assam SI Junmoni Rabha has a controversial history in law enforcement and had run with the laws herself. Rabha’s body has been sent for a postmortem report as her family has alleged that because of her alleged involvement in corruption cases.

Controversies of Assam lady cop Junmoni Rabha

Assam SI Junmoni Rabha made headlines last year after she had arrested her own fiance on fraud charges. While she was being revered as a hero cop for doing so, Rabha landed in a controversy after she was arrested on corruption and cheating charges.

SI Rabha was arrested after two days of rigorous questioning on corruption and cheating charges filed against her and also landed in a controversy after her telephonic conversation with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan was leaked.

The cop and the MLA could be heard involved in an argument after Bhuyan had alleged that Junmoni Rabha is harassing the people of his constituency.

Alleged foul play in Junmoni Rabha’s death

The family members of Junmoni Rabha have termed the death of the Assam SI as ‘mysterious’, as she was under a lot of “pressure” from top cops of her district. Her family also alleged that Junmoni’s residence was raided just hours before the accident, and had seized Rs 1 lakh from her house.

The vehicle of Junmoni Rabha was completely crushed after the accident, and the driver seat and passenger seat of the car was completely mangled due to the massive impact. However, a post-mortem is being conducted to determine the true cause of her death.