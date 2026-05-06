Who was Chandranath Rath? Suvendu Adhikari's close aide shot dead in West Bengal's Madhyamgram days after BJP's big win

The BJP leader's PA, identified as Chandranath Rath, was shot twice in the assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district near Kolkata, the police said

Chandranath Rath death: In a shocking incident, a close aide of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, identified as Chandranath Rath, was allegedly shot dead during post-poll violence in West Bengal’s Madhyamgram on Wednesday night (May 6). Reports say unidentified assailants on a bike fired four bullets at Rath. He was struck by three — one in the head, one in the chest, and one in the leg.

Rath was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. Adhikari is reportedly traveling to Kolkata from Nandigram.

Who was Chandranath Rath?

Chandranath Rath, a native of East Midnapore, worked as Adhikari’s personal assistant and was said to be involved in the BJP leader’s election campaign. Rath and Adhikari had worked together for decades and continued even after Adhikari switched from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP. As Executive Assistant to the Leader of the Opposition, Rath was a fixture in Adhikari’s political and administrative work.

How Chandranath Rath was shot dead?

Rath was heading home when unidentified attackers stopped him on a public road in Doharia. Witnesses said the assailants seemed to have followed him and shot him at close range. Rath was hit by multiple bullets, with at least two striking his torso.

According to reports, the attackers had been following Rath’s car and opened fire when it stopped at a traffic signal.

Buddhadeb, who was traveling with Rath, was also shot in the attack. Locals and party workers rushed both to Diversity Nursing Home, a private facility close by. Rath was pronounced dead when he arrived. Buddhadeb remains hospitalized under observation for his injuries.

Earlier on the day of the killing, Rath was at the state Assembly in Kolkata. He was managing logistics and administrative preparations for the new government’s swearing-in on Saturday, an event expected to be attended by senior national leaders such as the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.

Probe underway

North 24 Parganas police have begun an official inquiry into the incident. Though the motive is still under investigation, the timing and accuracy of the attack point to a premeditated act rather than random violence.

Meanwhile, TMC's Rathin Ghosh had won from Madhyamgram by 2,399 votes amid a strong BJP challenge.



