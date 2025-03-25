Jain, who was born in the Bhopal State of the erstwhile British India, went to Sagar University for higher studies.

India has always been a land of promising philosophers. Some of them are known in history for their profound impact on the younger generations. One such maverick philosopher was Chandramohan Jain.

Jain, who was born in the Bhopal State of the erstwhile British India, went to Sagar University for higher studies but very soon realised the futility of spending time in college. He used to question his professor of philosophy for hours. In fact, after a while, the professor complaint against Jain to the principal as he couldn’t complete his course on time due to constant questioning. As per a video on BBC Hindi, the principal asked Jain to leave the college. Though he knew that Jain was not at fault, but he also didn’t want his senior most colleague to leave the college. The principal did a pact with Jain that he would help him in getting admission in some other college. No college wanted to take him in, but after a lot of turmoil, he was finally admitted to the DN Jain college.

He later became a reader in Raipur’s Sanskrit Vidyalaya in 1957. He moved on to become a teacher of philosophy at Jabalpur University in 1960. He was already getting established as a spiritual guru.

He soon received fame as a controversial spiritual leader across the world and opened his headquarters in Mumbai in 1969.

Later, he went to the US where his commune became a sore of the eye for many. There he was accused of going against the state and was blamed for instigating rebellion against the local government.

Jain, who was allegedly among the most influential leaders in the world, passed away at the age of 58 in Pune in 1990.

He was also known to the world as Osha or Rajneesh.