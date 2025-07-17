Who was Chandan Mishra? Bihar gangster who was shot dead by 5 gunmen in Patna hospital

A murder case in Patna has sent shockwaves in Bihar ahead of assembly elections. Five fearless criminals intruded into the a private hospital in broad daylight, killing one man. The deceased is identified as Chandan Mishra. Who was Chandan Mishra?

A murder case in Patna has sent shockwaves in Bihar ahead of assembly elections. Five fearless criminals intruded into the a private hospital in broad daylight, killing one man. The deceased is identified as Chandan Mishra, a local gangster. The victim was admitted in room number 209, when the criminals opened fire on him, as per reports. The murder took place at 7:30 am, while there were visitors, hospital staff, nurses and doctors present in the premises. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya K Sharma and the police force reached the incident spot, right after the incident and is now investigating on the murder case.

Local gangster Chandan Mishra was shot dead by the 5 gunmen in Paras hospital in Patna. He was a notorious criminal from Buxar district. He had multiple murder cases against him, and was even sentenced to life time imprisonment in one murder case, and was imprisoned in Beur Jail. He was a member of Chandan-Sheru gang, and was very known in the world of crime. His partner Sheru is also locked behind the bars in West bengal.

Chandan Mishra was transferred from Buxar jail to Bhagalpur jail, and was on parole for medical treatment. He was admitted to the Paras hospital undergoing treatment. However, criminals allegedly from a rival gang murdered him inside the hospital premises.

As per police, the shooter's face has been identified with the help of CCTV footage inside the hospital. Police is investigating on how these attackers entered the hospital premises, and revealed that multiple shots were fired. Police have tightened the security at the hospital, with frisking of visitors, and other protocols. Police is also interrogating the hospital staff and security guards