HomeIndia

INDIA

Who was Captain Sumit Kapoor, pilot flying Ajit Pawar's plane that crashed in Baramati?

Along with the NCP leader, four others died, including two pilots, Captain Sumit Kapoor, the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) and the First Officer (FO) Shambhavi Pathak; one Personal Security Officer (PSO) and one attendant, Pinki Mali.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 02:51 PM IST

Who was Captain Sumit Kapoor, pilot flying Ajit Pawar's plane that crashed in Baramati?
TRENDING NOW

In a tragic incident, a small charter aircraft, a Learjet 45 aircraft, with Ajit Pawar on board, took off from Mumbai around 8 am and crashed near Baramati airport during a landing attempt 45 minutes later. The senior NCP leader took off on a private charter flight with 5 others on Wednesday morning when his plane crashed-landed near Baramati airstrip. The aircraft bearing the number “VTSSKLJ45” was operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd and departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 8:11 AM on Wednesday. According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft “R120/109 Miles from Mumbai” was scheduled to reach Baramati. The plane crashed-landed at 8:45 am, a few minutes away from the destination.


Along with the NCP leader, four others died, including two pilots, Captain Sumit Kapoor, the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) and the First Officer (FO) Shambhavi Pathak; one Personal Security Officer (PSO) and one attendant, Pinki Mali. 

Who was Captain Sumit Kapoor?

He was a highly experienced aviator with approximately 16,000 hours of flying. Before joining VSR Aviation, he had a distinguished career flying for major airlines, including Sahara, Jet Airways, and Jetline. As the Pilot-in-Command, he was responsible for leading the flight crew and making critical decisions during the flight's takeoff and landing phases.
Based in Delhi, he was described by VSR Aviation officials as a "very dear friend" and a "trusted senior jet pilot." His son is also a pilot with the same company, according to reports.

This was a Learjet 45 aircraft belonging to VSR Ventures, with registration number VT-SSK. The aircraft had a total weight of 9752 kilograms.

Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Investigation underway

In the wake of Ajit Pawar's demise,  Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare has raised serious concerns on the manufacturer of the plane involved in the incident, recalling that the same company's plane was involved in a crash at Mumbai Airport in 2023. Speaking to ANI, Waghmare said the incident warrants a comprehensive investigation into the company's operations and safety standards."The chartered plane belonged to the company called VSR, which is the same company whose plane had previously crashed on 14 October 2023 at Mumbai airport, where all the passengers had luckily survived. It was a technical snag that led to that incident, and a similar incident happened today with the same company's plane. This is a matter that needs thorough investigation. The owner of the company (VSR) is from Delhi...," he said.

