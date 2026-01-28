Who was Captain Shambhavi Pathak? Pilot of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's private plane that crashed in Baramati, killing all onboard

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has been confirmed dead in a major plane crash after the aircraft was attempting to make a landing in Baramati, Pune but lost control and crashed. Along with Ajit Pawar, five others including his PSO, pilots and crew members are also reportedly dead. One of the pilot was Capt. Shambhavi Pathak.

Who was Shambhavi Pathak?

As per reports, Capt. Shambhavi Pathak, the Pilot-in-Command of the ill-fated Learjet 45, has been identified among the six victims who tragically lost their lives alongside Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. As per LinkedIn, Shambhavi studied in Air Force Bal Bharati School, and later pursued her graduation in Bsc, Aeronutics/Aviation/Aerospace science and Technology from University of Mumbai, and later enrolled herself in New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy