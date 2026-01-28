Why did Ajit Pawar rebel against uncle Sharad Pawar, split NCP and join BJP?
How CX is Actually Delivered in Service Companies – From Operational Approach to a Working Strategy
Who was Captain Shambhavi Pathak? Pilot of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's private plane that crashed in Baramati, killing all onboard
Who is Sunetra Pawar? Know about Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar's politician wife
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and others condole death
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies: How did aircraft crashed, here’s what we know so far
Border 2 actor Varun Dhawan imposed penality for his metro stunt, actor's team issues statement, says he has 'utmost respect for city's rules'
As Border 2 races to Rs 300 crore, Bhushan Kumar confirms Border 3 with JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta
Who was Ajit Pawar? Deputy CM of Maharashtra dies in major plane crash in Baramati
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, dies in plane crash in Baramati
INDIA
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has been confirmed dead in a major plane crash after the aircraft was attempting to make a landing in Baramati, Pune but lost control and crashed. Along with Ajit Pawar, five others including his PSO, pilots and crew members are also reportedly dead. One of the pilot was Capt. Shambhavi Pathak.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has been confirmed dead in a major plane crash after the aircraft was attempting to make a landing in Baramati, Pune but lost control and crashed. Along with Ajit Pawar, five others including his PSO, pilots and crew members are also reportedly dead. One of the pilot was Capt. Shambhavi Pathak.
As per reports, Capt. Shambhavi Pathak, the Pilot-in-Command of the ill-fated Learjet 45, has been identified among the six victims who tragically lost their lives alongside Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. As per LinkedIn, Shambhavi studied in Air Force Bal Bharati School, and later pursued her graduation in Bsc, Aeronutics/Aviation/Aerospace science and Technology from University of Mumbai, and later enrolled herself in New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy