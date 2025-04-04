Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is back with Kesari Chapter 2 alongside actress Ananya Panday and legendary actor R Madhavan, leaving fans bursting with excitement!

The trailer of the much-anticipated film hit the internet on Thursday, i.e., April 3, taking social media by storm.

The trailer of the film features an intense courtroom drama, revisiting the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, when hundreds of Indians were gunned down by General Dyer.

But here's an interesting fact! Kesari Chapter 2 is inspired by Chettur Sankaran Nair - a bold and brave lawyer who also served as the first Indian President of the Indian National Congress in 1897.

Who was C Sankaran Nair?

Unbeknownst to many, Chettur Sankaran Nair was a prominent lawyer and a nationalist who played a pivotal role in India's independence battle against the British rule. He started his career in 1890 as a lawyer at the Madras High Court. From 1908 to 1915, he served as a permanent judge at the Madras HC.

He also held a post as an official in the Viceroy's Council - one of the highest positions an Indian could hold in the British government. However, after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, he resigned from the Viceroy's Council, emerging as one of the few Indians to directly challenge the colonial rule.

Nair became determined to reveal the British government's atrocities against Indians and thus, wrote a book titled "Gandhi and Anarchy" - directly blaming the colonial government for the brutality against Indians. His bold stance for India led to a high-profile defamation case against him in London, but he retaliated!