Who was Bristi Mukherjee? Mamata Banerjee niece, lost job in teacher-recruitment scam, found dead at her Birbhum residence

The 28-year-old was found in a second-floor room of her house in Kusumba village, Rampurhat, on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased is the daughter of Mamata's maternal cousin brother Nihar Mukherjee.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's niece Bristi Mukherjee Ghatak was found dead at her home in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

Who was Bristi Mukherjee?

The 28-year-old was found in a second-floor room of her house in Kusumba village, Rampurhat, on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased is the daughter of Mamata's maternal cousin brother Nihar Mukherjee.

Her family told PTI that she had been suffering from depression for several years and was undergoing treatment. According to local reports, Brishti was also seeking divorce from her husband. The divorce proceedings between her and her husband were also underway.

Lost job in teacher-recruitment scam

Mukherjee was earlier accused of illegally securing a teaching job linked to the school recruitment scam.

According to her family, she lost the job after the Supreme Court cancelled appointments in government-aided schools citing irregularities in recruitment.Police have started probing Mukherjee's death, and the post-mortem report is expected to clarify the cause.

Investigation under way

Police have launched an investigation into her death, and the post-mortem findings are expected to provide more clarity on the cause.

“The circumstances leading to the death will be established after the post-mortem and other procedural inquiries,” officials told PTI.

Her death comes just days after senior Trinamool Congress leader and former Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee was found dead at a party office in Rampurhat on Sunday.

The five-time MLA reportedly left a note denying allegations of corruption and claiming he was being targeted to tarnish his image.

A close aide of Mamata Banerjee, he had served as minister for school education and agriculture and had won five straight elections from Rampurhat Assembly constituency from 2001 to 2021.